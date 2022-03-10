Stock Alert: HollyFrontier (HFC) Decreasing 3.16% in Pre-Market Trading for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HFC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 10.

Ahead of the market's open, HollyFrontier stock fell 3.16% from the previous session’s close.

HollyFrontier fell $0.58 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About HollyFrontier Corp

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

