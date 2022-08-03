Stock Alert: Histogen (HSTO) Trades 8.48% Higher August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSTO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Histogen Inc (NASDAQ:HSTO) rose $0.215 to end the day Wednesday at $2.75.

The company started at $2.45 and shares fluctuated between $3.03 and $2.42 with 802,671 shares trading hands.

Histogen is averaging 1,008,825 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 61.90% YTD.

Histogen expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Histogen Inc

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen's innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen's proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

