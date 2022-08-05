Stock Alert: Histogen (HSTO) Down 8.97% in Pre-Market Move for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSTO - Market Data & News Trade

Histogen Inc (NASDAQ:HSTO) has already lost $-0.28 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.12, Histogen has moved 8.97% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 11.83% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Histogen investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:16:02 est.

About Histogen Inc

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen's innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen's proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair.

