Stock Alert: Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Climbing 7.30% in Pre-Market Trading for July 27

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 27.

Ahead of the market's open, Hilton Worldwide stock gained 7.30% from the previous session’s close.

Hilton Worldwide lost $1.97 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room.

