Stock Alert: Hilltop (HTH) Trades 3.52% Lower March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTH - Market Data & News Trade

Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 3.52% to $29.30 on March 23.

317,467 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 492,532 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 13.18% so far in 2022.

Hilltop shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hilltop visit the company profile.

About Hilltop Holdings Inc

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings' broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,800 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'HTH.'

To get more information on Hilltop Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Hilltop Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles