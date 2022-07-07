Stock Alert: Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Trades 5.12% Higher July 7

Hess Midstream LP - Class A (NYSE:HESM) shares have risen 5.12% today on 436,740 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 892,030 shares traded.

After closing today at $28.36 the company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

Hess Midstream LP is up 1.20% so far this year.

About Hess Midstream LP - Class A

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

