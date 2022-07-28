Stock Alert: Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Up 5.76% in Pre-Market Hours for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HCCI - Market Data & News Trade

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has already gained $1.75 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $30.39, Heritage-Crystal Clean has moved 5.76% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 3.33% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Heritage-Crystal Clean investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:22 est.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. The company's service programs includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help its customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc's customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through its used oil re-refining program during 2020, the Company recycled approximately 61 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and it is a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through its antifreeze program during 2020, the Company recycled approximately 3.7 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through its parts cleaning program during 2020 the Company recycled 4 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by its customers. Through its containerized waste program during 2020 the Company collected 20 tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through its vacuum services program during 2020 the Company treated approximately 52 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 89 branches serving approximately 91,000 customer locations.

