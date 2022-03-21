Stock Alert: Helix Energy (HLX) Increasing 7.85% in Pre-Market Move for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLX - Market Data & News Trade

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) has already risen $0.365 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $4.65, Helix Energy has moved 7.85% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 8.28% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Helix Energy investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:12:05 est.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

