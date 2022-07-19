Stock Alert: Heidrick & Struggles, (HSII) Trades 5.03% Higher July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSII - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) moved 5.03% higher on July 19 to close at $30.06.

354,906 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 165,232 shares.

Heidrick & Struggles, has moved 34.02% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago.

