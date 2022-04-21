Stock Alert: Hartford Services (HIG) Trades 2.06% Lower April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HIG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) moved 2.06% lower on April 21 to close at $73.11.

2,494,905 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,770,740 shares.

Hartford Services is up 8.72% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

