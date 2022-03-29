Stock Alert: Hancock Whitney (HWC) Trades 2.41% Higher March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HWC - Market Data & News Trade

Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC) shares have risen 2.41% today on 430,020 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 480,652 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $54.86 the company has a 50 day moving average of $54.04.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-19.

Hancock Whitney has moved 7.62% so far this year.

About Hancock Whitney Corp.

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks.

