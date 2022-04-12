Stock Alert: GWG (GWGH) Increasing 15.29% in Pre-Market Move for April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GWGH - Market Data & News Trade

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) has already risen $0.26 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.70, GWG has moved 15.29% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 59.72% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for GWG investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on GWG Holdings Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:14:59 est.

About GWG Holdings Inc

GWG Holdings, Inc. is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, Texas that is a leader in providing investments that are non-correlated to the traded markets, and unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. Through its subsidiaries, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.and GWG Life, LLC,GWGH owns and manages a diverse portfolio of alternative assets that, as of September 30, 2020, included $1.9 billion in life insurance policy benefits, and exposure to a diversified and growing loan portfolio secured by 122 professionally managed alternative investment funds.

To get more information on GWG Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: GWG Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement