Stock Alert: Gulfport Energy (New) (GPOR) Trades 7.09% Lower June 17

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. (New) (NYSE:GPOR) traded 7.09% down on June 17 to close at $89.61.

774,489 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 185,694 shares.

Gulfport Energy (New) has moved 33.90% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Gulfport Energy Corp. (New)

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

