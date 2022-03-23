Stock Alert: Guild Co (GHLD) Trades 3.64% Lower March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GHLD - Market Data & News Trade

Guild Holdings Co - Class A (NYSE:GHLD) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 3.64% to $10.60 on March 23.

14,124 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 13,844 shares.

The company's stock has moved 21.60% so far in 2022.

Guild Co shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Guild Holdings Co - Class A

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender offering a wide range of residential mortgage products and local in-house processing, underwriting and funding. Its collegial and entrepreneurial culture enables it to deliver unsurpassed levels of customer service. Having been through every economic cycle, the company has grown 15-fold since 2007, and now has more than 4,000 employees and 344 branch and satellite offices in 29 states. Guild's highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, low down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. The company generated $15.94 billion in loan volume in 2017, as compared to $1.23 billion in 2007. In addition, Guild services more than 190,000 loans, which totaled $38.55 billion in 2017. It has correspondent banking relationships with credit unions and community banks in 47 states.

