Stock Alert: Guidewire Software (GWRE) Trades 2.93% Higher March 16

Today, Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) gained $2.49 to end the day Wednesday at $87.44.

The company started at $85.72 and shares fluctuated between $88.23 and $84.19 with 437,299 shares trading hands.

Guidewire Software is averaging 720,020 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 25.17% YTD.

Guidewire Software expects its next earnings on 2022-06-01.

About Guidewire Software Inc

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. Guidewire combines digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. As a partner to its customers, Guidewire continually evolves to enable their success. With 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry, its marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

