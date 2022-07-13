Stock Alert: Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) Falling 5.43% in Pre-Market Move for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLSI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (NASDAQ:GLSI) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 13.

Ahead of the market's open, Greenwich LifeSciences stock is down 5.43% from the previous session’s close.

Greenwich LifeSciences was up $3.36 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:49 est.

About Greenwich LifeSciences Inc

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial.

