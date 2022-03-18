Stock Alert: GreenSky (GSKY) Trades 2.34% Higher March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSKY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of GreenSky Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:GSKY) traded 2.34% higher on March 18 to close at $10.06.

5,780,798 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,790,835 shares.

GreenSky lost 13.47% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About GreenSky Inc - Class A

GreenSky, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Its highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage its technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. The Company currently services a $9.5 billion loan portfolio, and since its inception, over 3.7 million consumers have financed approximately $28 billion of commerce using its paperless, real time 'apply and buy' technology.

