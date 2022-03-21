Stock Alert: Greenlane (GNLN) Decreasing 2.99% in Pre-Market Hours for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNLN - Market Data & News Trade

Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:GNLN) has already fallen $-0.0154 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.52, Greenlane has moved 2.99% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 3.29% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Greenlane investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:03 est.

About Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A

Greenlane is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 7,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

To get more information on Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles