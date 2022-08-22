Stock Alert: Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Up 20.52% in Pre-Market Move for August 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBNH - Market Data & News Trade

Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) has already gained $0.63 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.07, Greenbrook TMS has moved 20.52% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 30.08% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Greenbrook TMS investors.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc

Operating through 123 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared,non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 370,000 TMS treatments to close to 10,000 patients struggling with depression.

