Stock Alert: Greenbrier Cos., (GBX) Trades 4.10% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBX - Market Data & News Trade

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (NYSE:GBX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 4.10% to $44.40 on May 4.

347,758 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 431,094 shares.

The company's stock has risen 5.86% so far in 2022.

Greenbrier Cos., shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Greenbrier Cos., visit the company profile.

About Greenbrier Cos., Inc.

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

To get more information on Greenbrier Cos., Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Greenbrier Cos., Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins