Stock Alert: Great Ajax (AJX) Trades 2.82% Lower April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AJX - Market Data & News Trade

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 2.82% to $9.31 on April 29.

116,964 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 112,357 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 24.95% so far in 2022.

Great Ajax shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Great Ajax visit the company profile.

About Great Ajax Corp

Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. It also originates and acquires loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. The Company is externally managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC. Its mortgage loans and other real estate assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. It's elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

To get more information on Great Ajax Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Great Ajax Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto