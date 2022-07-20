Stock Alert: Globus Maritime (GLBS) Falling 5.29% in Pre-Market Move for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLBS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 20.

Ahead of the market's open, Globus Maritime stock fell 5.29% from the previous session’s close.

Globus Maritime was up $0.25 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Globus Maritime visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:33:57 est.

About Globus Maritime Ltd

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.2 years as of December 31, 2020.

To get more information on Globus Maritime Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Globus Maritime Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles