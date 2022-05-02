Stock Alert: Getty Realty (GTY) Trades 2.79% Lower May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) moved 2.79% down on May 2 to close at $26.16.

230,922 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 258,795 shares.

Getty Realty is down 14.92% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust ('REIT') in the United States specializing in the acquisition, ownership, leasing, financing and redevelopment of convenience stores, gasoline stations and other automotive-related and retail real estate, including express car washes, automotive service centers, automotive parts retailers and select other properties. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 901 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

