Stock Alert: Geron (GERN) Trades 5.43% Higher June 23

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 5.43% to $1.36 on June 23.

2,637,135 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 2,326,072 shares.

The company's stock has risen 5.74% so far in 2022.

Geron shares have fluctuated between $0.99 and $1.74 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Geron Corp.

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.

