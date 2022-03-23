Stock Alert: German American (GABC) Trades 2.70% Lower March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GABC - Market Data & News Trade

German American Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 2.70% to $39.72 on March 23.

37,923 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 79,245 shares.

The company's stock dropped 5.31% so far in 2022.

German American shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About German American Bancorp Inc

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

