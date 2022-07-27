Stock Alert: Geovax Labs (GOVX) Up 13.53% in Pre-Market Hours for July 27

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ:GOVX) is active in pre-market trading today, July 27, with shares climbing 13.53% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 53.04% year-to-date while moving 152.64% gains over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:28:00 est.

About Geovax Labs Inc

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

