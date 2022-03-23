Stock Alert: Galecto (GLTO) Climbing 11.87% in Pre-Market Hours for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLTO - Market Data & News Trade

Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) has already risen $0.26 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.19, Galecto has moved 11.87% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 19.67% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Galecto investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Galecto Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:51 est.

About Galecto Inc

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to the development of novel small molecule therapeutics directed at biological targets which are at the heart of fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer. Galecto was founded by leading fibrosis-focused scientists and biotech executives and is built on more than 10 years of research into galectin and fibrosis modulators. The Company's team has developed a deep understanding of the galectin family of proteins and the LOXL2 enzyme, and how both influence multiple biological pathways of these complex, often devastating, diseases.

To get more information on Galecto Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Galecto Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles