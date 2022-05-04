Stock Alert: Futurefuel (FF) Trades 4.64% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Futurefuel Corp (NYSE:FF) rose $0.47 to finish the day Wednesday at $10.61.

The company opened at $10.26 and shares fluctuated between $10.63 and $10.16 with 263,453 shares trading hands.

Futurefuel is averaging 167,898 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 33.81% YTD.

Futurefuel expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Futurefuel Corp

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel's chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ('custom chemicals') as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ('performance chemicals'). FutureFuel's custom manufacturing product portfolio includes proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel's performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers.

