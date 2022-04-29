Stock Alert: Franklin (BEN) Trades 5.24% Lower April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BEN - Market Data & News Trade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 5.24% to $24.59 on April 29.

12,245,751 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 3,146,280 shares.

The company's stock has moved 21.73% so far in 2022.

Franklin shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Franklin Resources, Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience. The company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly.

