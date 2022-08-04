Stock Alert: Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Climbing 6.74% in Pre-Market Hours for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FWP - Market Data & News Trade

Forward Pharma A/S - ADR (NASDAQ:FWP) has already gained $0.29 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $4.30, Forward Pharma A/S has moved 6.74% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 8.04% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Forward Pharma A/S investors.

About Forward Pharma A/S - ADR

Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company that commenced development in 2005 of a proprietary formulation of DMF for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The Company granted to Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its IP through the License Agreement and received from Biogen a non-refundable cash fee of $1.25 billion in February 2017, with the return of EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction in September 2017. The Company has the opportunity to receive royalties from Biogen on Biogen's net sales of Tecfidera® or other DMF products for multiple sclerosis outside the U.S., dependent on, among other things, a favorable outcome in Europe with respect to the Opposition Proceeding, including any appeal thereto.

