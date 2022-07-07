Stock Alert: Forum Energy (FET) Trades 5.78% Higher July 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FET - Market Data & News Trade

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) shares moved 5.78% today on 33,395 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 30,727 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $19.41 the company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

Forum Energy has moved 14.33% so far this year.

About Forum Energy Technologies Inc

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global oilfield products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company's products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located around the globe.

