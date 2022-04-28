Stock Alert: Forestar New (FOR) Trades 2.83% Higher April 28

Today, Forestar Group Inc New (NYSE:FOR) was up $0.46 to close Thursday at $16.69.

The company opened at $16.33 and shares fluctuated between $16.77 and $15.96 with 73,781 shares trading hands.

Forestar New is averaging 95,844 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 25.38% YTD.

Forestar New anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Forestar New visit the company profile.

About Forestar Group Inc New

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 49 markets in 21 states at September 30, 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

