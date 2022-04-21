Stock Alert: Fluor (FLR) Trades 5.41% Lower April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLR - Market Data & News Trade

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares lost 5.41% today on 1,717,465 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 1,458,958 shares traded.

After closing today at $27.78 the company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

Fluor has moved 18.57% so far this year.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

