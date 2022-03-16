Stock Alert: Fleetcor (FLT) Trades 3.10% Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLT - Market Data & News Trade

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 3.10% to $236.53 on March 16.

386,046 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 586,182 shares.

The company's stock has risen 2.49% so far in 2022.

Fleetcor shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fleetcor visit the company profile.

About Fleetcor Technologies Inc

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

To get more information on Fleetcor Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles