Stock Alert: Fiverr (FVRR) Trades 7.81% Lower March 14

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) shares lost 7.81% today on 1,248,876 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 1,302,783 shares traded.

After today’s close at $58.34 the company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

Fiverr lost 44.34% so far this year.

About Fiverr International Ltd

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries.

