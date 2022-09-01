Stock Alert: First Specialty Finance & Opportunities Fund (FGB) Down 10.20% in Pre-Market Move for September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FGB - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) has already lost $-0.36 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.53, First Specialty Finance & Opportunities Fund has moved 10.20% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 0.28% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for First Specialty Finance & Opportunities Fund investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:02:11 est.

About First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks an attractive total return. The Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies that the Fund's Sub-Advisor believes offer attractive opportunities for income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund concentrates its investments in securities of companies within industries in the financial sector. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of its liabilities, other than the principal amount of borrowings.

