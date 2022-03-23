Stock Alert: First Commonwealth (FCF) Trades 2.82% Lower March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE:FCF) moved 2.82% down on March 23 to close at $15.19.

458,930 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 628,785 shares.

First Commonwealth lost 2.18% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First Commonwealth visit the company profile.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corp.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.

To get more information on First Commonwealth Financial Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First Commonwealth Financial Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles