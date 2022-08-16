Stock Alert: Ferroglobe (GSM) Climbing 13.39% in Pre-Market Trading for August 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSM - Market Data & News Trade

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ:GSM) has already risen $0.92 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $6.87, Ferroglobe has moved 13.39% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 10.10% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Ferroglobe investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:09:03 est.

About Ferroglobe Plc

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London.

