Stock Alert: FB (FBK) Trades 3.56% Lower March 23

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 3.56% to $44.17 on March 23.

97,756 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 139,124 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 4.82% so far in 2022.

About FB Financial Corp

FB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

