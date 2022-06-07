Stock Alert: Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) Trades 8.62% Lower June 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FMAO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) traded 8.62% down on June 7 to close at $37.11.

159,416 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 49,370 shares.

Farmers & Merchants has moved 24.35% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Its offices are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, it has offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

