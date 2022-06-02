Stock Alert: Facebook (FB) Trades 5.42% Higher June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:FB) traded 5.42% up on June 2 to close at $198.86.

31,890,738 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 31,285,029 shares.

Facebook lost 43.92% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Meta Platforms Inc - Class A

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

