Stock Alert: EZCorp, (EZPW) Trades 2.97% Higher March 29

Today, EZCorp, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:EZPW) gained $0.18 to close Tuesday at $6.24.

The company started at $6.10 and shares fluctuated between $6.25 and $6.09 with 306,799 shares trading hands.

EZCorp, is averaging 325,108 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 17.77% YTD.

EZCorp, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About EZCorp, Inc. - Class A

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It is dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience.

