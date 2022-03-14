Stock Alert: Extreme Networks (EXTR) Trades 2.89% Lower March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXTR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) traded 2.89% lower on March 14 to close at $10.74.

834,864 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,341,667 shares.

Extreme Networks lost 29.55% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

