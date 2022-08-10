Stock Alert: Exela (XELA) Down 16.33% in Pre-Market Hours for August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XELA - Market Data & News Trade

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) is active in pre-market trading today, August 10, with shares down 16.33% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 91.62% year-to-date and posted 16.67% higher over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:43:35 est.

About Exela Technologies Inc

Exela Technologies, Inc. is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 21,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

