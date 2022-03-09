Stock Alert: Evolus (EOLS) Falling 6.64% in Pre-Market Hours for March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EOLS - Market Data & News Trade

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has already lost $-0.64 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $9.64, Evolus has moved 6.64% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 7.11% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Evolus investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 05:34:00 est.

About Evolus Inc

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.

