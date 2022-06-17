Stock Alert: ESSA (ESSA) Trades 5.97% Higher June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESSA - Market Data & News Trade

ESSA Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 5.97% to $16.69 on June 17.

17,175 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 5,739 shares.

The company's stock has moved 7.70% so far in 2022.

ESSA shares have fluctuated between $14.46 and $18.58 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About ESSA Bancorp Inc

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust, which was formed in 1916. The Company has total assets of $1.8 billion. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has two regional offices in Bethlehem and Plymouth Meeting, and operates 22 community offices throughout the Lehigh Valley, suburban Philadelphia and northeastern Pennsylvania regions. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, employee benefits, investment services and asset management and trust capabilities.

