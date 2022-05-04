Stock Alert: Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Trades 4.10% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ERIE - Market Data & News Trade

Erie Indemnity Co. - Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares changed 4.10% today on 84,028 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 79,888 shares traded.

After closing today at $173.58 the company has a 50 day moving average of $176.73.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

Erie Indemnity lost 12.41% so far this year.

About Erie Indemnity Co. - Class A

Erie Indemnity Company is the management company for the Erie Insurance Exchange. The Company is also involved in the property and casualty insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and through its management of Flagship City Insurance Company.

