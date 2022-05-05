Stock Alert: Equinix (EQIX) Trades 2.56% Lower May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EQIX - Market Data & News Trade

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 2.56% to $713.39 on May 5.

470,716 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 396,336 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 13.07% so far in 2022.

Equinix shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Equinix Inc

Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

