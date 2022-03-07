Stock Alert: EPR Properties (EPR) Trades 2.32% Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPR - Market Data & News Trade

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares have fallen 2.32% today on 563,533 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 817,775 shares traded.

After today’s close at $50.57 the company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

EPR Properties has gained 10.22% so far this year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. The company has nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. The company believe its focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

