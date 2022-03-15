Stock Alert: Enservco (ENSV) Falling 7.74% in Pre-Market Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENSV - Market Data & News

Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV) is active in pre-market trading today, March 15, with shares falling 7.74% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 275.15% year-to-date and has moved 28.00% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Enservco visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:12:13 est.

About Enservco Corp

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia.

To get more information on Enservco Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Enservco Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles